Regulus Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGLS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

RGLS stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,400,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

