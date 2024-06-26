Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,100.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.90), with a volume of 1846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 924.34. The firm has a market cap of £849.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Renew’s payout ratio is 2,903.23%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

