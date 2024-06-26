Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,100.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.90), with a volume of 1846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.88).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Renew
Renew Price Performance
Renew Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Renew’s payout ratio is 2,903.23%.
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.