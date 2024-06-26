Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 9.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Repligen by 25.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.