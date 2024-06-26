Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

CarMax stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

