Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graham Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graham in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Graham has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.93 million, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 108.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

