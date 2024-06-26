Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $96.85.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

