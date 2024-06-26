Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,189 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

