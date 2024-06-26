Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

