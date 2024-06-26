Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 868 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

