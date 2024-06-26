Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

