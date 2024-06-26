Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.