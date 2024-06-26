Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,275 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $36,845,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $8,177,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS UMAR opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.