Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

