Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.