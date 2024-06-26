Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

