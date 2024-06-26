Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

