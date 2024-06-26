Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,970,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

