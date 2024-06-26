Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

