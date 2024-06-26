Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

