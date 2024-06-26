Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 618 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,394 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 356,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

JEPI stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

