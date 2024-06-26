Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

