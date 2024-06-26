Reviewing MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $257.89 million 10.44 -$205.35 million ($3.48) -5.14 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $15.02 million 0.15 -$9.64 million ($109.09) -0.02

Profitability

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MorphoSys and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys -226.79% -694.31% -22.55% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -80.76% -304.39% -81.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of MorphoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MorphoSys and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 5 2 0 2.29 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MorphoSys presently has a consensus target price of $11.78, suggesting a potential downside of 34.08%. Given MorphoSys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beats MorphoSys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity. It also develops MOR210/TJ210/HIB210 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors; and NOV-8, a candidate in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and dermatitis. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with I-Mab Biopharma, Novartis, Anthos Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma, Lilly, Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. Incyte Corporation, and Xencor, Inc. MorphoSys AG was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

