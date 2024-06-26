ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Strong-Buy

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LFWD opened at $4.07 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

