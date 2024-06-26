RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $895.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

