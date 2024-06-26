RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,484. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

