RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

