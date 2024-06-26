RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 202.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,695,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day moving average is $214.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.