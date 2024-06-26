RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,038 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 70.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UJUL opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

