RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

