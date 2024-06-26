RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

