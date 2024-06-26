RFG Advisory LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $450.95 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $452.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.37 and its 200-day moving average is $408.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

