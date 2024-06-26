RFG Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

