RFG Advisory LLC Invests $220,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.