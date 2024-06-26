RFG Advisory LLC Invests $222,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.