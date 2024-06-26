RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 142.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 756,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

View Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.