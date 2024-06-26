RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

