RFG Advisory LLC Sells 603 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

