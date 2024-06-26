RFG Advisory LLC Sells 87 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

