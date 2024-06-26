RFG Advisory LLC Sells 919 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BJUN opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

