RFG Advisory LLC Sells 93 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

