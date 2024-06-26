RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

