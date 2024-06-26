RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.