RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

