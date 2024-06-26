RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.70 and last traded at $227.26. Approximately 386,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 718,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.46.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.66.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $24,915,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $23,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.