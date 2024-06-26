Richard Hermanns Purchases 1,062 Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $12,977.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,391,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns purchased 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72.

Shares of HQI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.02.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.96% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

