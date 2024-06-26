RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,870.36

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,870.36 ($23.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.04). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.09), with a volume of 200,800 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,870.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,830.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4,136.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.98) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($126,812.29). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar purchased 991 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.43) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($25,205.57). Insiders acquired 7,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,074 over the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Articles

