River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Insider Serena Tremlett Acquires 3,432 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider Serena Tremlett bought 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($7,967.22).

RMMC opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.55 million and a P/E ratio of -252.74. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 188 ($2.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.83.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

