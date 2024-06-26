River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Insider Serena Tremlett Acquires 3,432 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider Serena Tremlett bought 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($7,967.22).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Price Performance
RMMC opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.55 million and a P/E ratio of -252.74. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 188 ($2.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.83.
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile
