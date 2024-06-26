Riverview Trust Co Makes New $96,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $338.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

