Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIVN. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,801 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 428,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

