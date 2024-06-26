Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $16.33. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 109,785,875 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,801 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 33.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 571.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 428,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

